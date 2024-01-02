Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have split after four years of marriage.

Abasolo, 43, filed for divorce from Lindsay, 38, on Tuesday, January 2. The court documents obtained by Us Weekly noted that Abasolo listed Sunday, December 31, as their date of separation. He is also requesting spousal support from the reality star.

Shortly before news broke about their split, Lindsay addressed their ups and downs on a December 2023 episode of Nick Viall’s “The Viall Files” podcast. “I just [was like], ‘I want to keep this for ourselves’ and, you know, marriage has ups and downs, but you never know when we’re good or when we’re not because we never put it out there,” she said. “I kind of want to keep it that way, so when I want to share something, I do.”

Lindsay noted that the pair have “totally different lives,” which is one of the reasons they don’t post about each other often on social media.

The now-estranged spouses found love during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. While Lindsay and Abasolo ended the season engaged, the attorney still questioned how their story was depicted to viewers of the hit reality series.

“The Bachelor franchise does believe in happy endings — some people get an on-camera happy ending, some people get on off-camera happy ending, and some people get both,” she wrote in 2018 in an exclusive blog for Us Weekly following the Bachelorette finale. “As for my happy ending, it was not demonstrated within the confines of your television screens, but I am living it every day in real life.”

The pair tied the knot in Mexico in 2019 before teasing plans to expand their family. “We hope [to have kids] sooner rather than later. We’re not preventing it, but if we’re planning, [ideally] in the next year,” Lindsay exclusively told Us at the time.

The chiropractor, for his part, added: “I’m going to be the easygoing dad. I want to be the playmate. [The baby will be] wrapped around my finger, absolutely. ‘Whatever you want.’”

After exchanging vows, the “Higher Learning” podcast host and Abasolo attempted to stay tight-lipped about their relationship. In 2020, Lindsay addressed their decision to have a bicoastal marriage.

“What people don’t realize is we were pretty much long-distance before [we got married] with all the traveling that I was doing pre-COVID. I didn’t actually have a place somewhere else, but I was never at home because I was always traveling,” she shared with Us. “And so for us, you know, we know how to work this out and navigate it, and obviously we have an end goal in mind. This is not a forever situation.”

Lindsay later defended the decision after her followers questioned why she kept her marriage out of the spotlight.

“The most common questions I get on social media are: where is Bryan and when are you having babies?” she captioned an Instagram post in July 2022. “Now, I have addressed the later question on a previous #honestlyrach, but it is time I tackled: where is Bryan? Let me be frank, Bryan is none of your business. I am joking … well, half joking.”

The former TV personality noted that she understood “the curiosity” that continued to surround their romance since their time in Bachelor Nation came to an end.

“In a reality television world that is designed for your relationship to fail, we survived and came out on top,” she continued. “So quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future. They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story ended on August 7, 2017. At that point, we decided that we wanted to control the future of our relationship.”

The Texas native continued: “Up until that point, the confines of our relationship were determined for us. Now we were free, and we jointly decided to pull away from the public eye to build a strong, solid foundation. And we successfully did that. So, it is interesting to me that people want to define the success and happiness of our relationship by the number of social media posts, comments, likes and stories we post.”

At the time, Lindsay argued that her social media posts were “not a reflection” of her reality with Abasolo.

“I remember at the beginning of our relationship we found ourselves concerned about how we were acting in public and continuously felt the pressure to perform for social media because that is what the people wanted,” the lengthy post concluded. “It was miserable and we were slowly drifting away from the core of Bryan and Rachel and forming into the RnB narrative that that world created for us. We vowed to never do that again. So, when the days, weeks, and maybe even months go by without a social media post of Rachel and Bryan … don’t worry. We are good over here privately cherishing our love and building a future as one san[s] social media.”