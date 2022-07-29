Protecting her love story. Rachel Lindsay is telling fans exactly why she keeps her relationship with husband Bryan Abasolo off the (Instagram) grid.

“Everyone is always asking ‘Where is Bryan?'” the 37-year-old former Bachelorette captioned an Instagram post on Thursday, July 28, directing her followers to a blog post for more details on where Abasolo, 42, has “been hiding.”

The attorney penned a lengthy update on her Honestly, Rach site titled “#RnB Public vs Private,” which spelled out her decision to put a smaller spotlight on her marriage in the public eye. “The most common questions I get on social media are: where is Bryan and when are you having babies?” she wrote. “Now, I have addressed the later question on a previous #honestlyrach, but it is time I tackled: where is Bryan? Let me be frank, Bryan is none of your business. I am joking … well, half joking.”

Lindsay noted that she understands “the curiosity” about her romance with the chiropractor given the duo’s history on reality TV. The couple got married in August 2019 after finding love on season 13 of The Bachelorette but have kept their relationship relatively under the radar ever since.

“In a reality television world that is designed for your relationship to fail, we survived and came out on top,” the Bachelor alum continued. “So quite naturally, the audience wants to know what we are doing, if we are okay, and what is next for our future. They want the love story to still play out for their public perception. But our contractual public story ended on August 7, 2017. At that point, we decided that we wanted to control the future of our relationship.”

She explained, “Up until that point, the confines of our relationship were determined for us. Now we were free, and we jointly decided to pull away from the public eye to build a strong, solid foundation. And we successfully did that. So, it is interesting to me that people want to define the success and happiness of our relationship by the number of social media posts, comments, likes and stories we post.”

The Texas native argued that leaving her personal life off of social media helps her and Abasolo “stay true to who we are as a couple” and avoid the “trap” of only sharing the positives with fans. “Social media is not a reflection of reality,” Lindsay reminded readers.

“I remember at the beginning of our relationship we found ourselves concerned about how we were acting in public and continuously felt the pressure to perform for social media because that is what the people wanted,” the former Ghosted host concluded. “It was miserable and we were slowly drifting away from the core of Bryan and Rachel and forming into the RnB narrative that that world created for us. We vowed to never do that again. So, when the days, weeks, and maybe even months go by without a social media post of Rachel and Bryan … don’t worry. We are good over here privately cherishing our love and building a future as one san[s] social media.”

Since their time on the ABC dating series, the twosome have faced their fair share of critics. In November 2020, Lindsay defended being a bicoastal couple and maintaining her long-distance marriage. “For us, you know, we know how to work this out and navigate it, and obviously we have an end goal in mind. This is not a forever situation,” she exclusively told Us Weekly of splitting time between California and Florida. “The reason that we decided to let people in on that is because there was so much speculation about whether or not we were still together. … We’re trying to, like, soak up all the time that we can have with one another.”

The Miss Me With That author and Abasolo have continued to put their relationship first despite speculation from fans. Earlier this year, the doctor shed more light on how the pair keeps their romance alive.

“I think we’ve just grown so much together,” he said on Us‘ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in June. “Obviously, we were engaged for a couple years. Now, we’ve been married for a couple years. We have a new house, we have our dogs, kids are in our future as well. We just got a lot of great things going on. Our careers are flourishing, we’re both in a good place.”

