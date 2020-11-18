Rachel Lindsay Reflects on Backlash Over Long-Distance Marriage to Bryan Abasolo

Sharing her two cents. Rachel Lindsay reflected on the criticism she received after opening up about her bicoastal marriage with Bryan Abasolo.

“What people don’t realize is we were pretty much long-distance before [we got married] with all the traveling that I was doing pre-COVID. I didn’t actually have a place somewhere else, but I was never at home because I was always traveling,” Lindsay, 34, told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 17, while promoting her Sezwe app partnership. “And so for us, you know, we know how to work this out and navigate it, and obviously we have an end goal in mind. This is not a forever situation.”

The former Bachelorette continued, “The reason that we decided to let people in on that is because there was so much speculation about whether or not we were still together. I think some of that is because another couple announced that they were getting divorced. So, then people in Bachelor Nation start looking elsewhere to see if there’s, you know, trouble in paradise somewhere else. So, we thought, OK, we’ll go ahead and address it. And people still think we’re getting a divorce.”

Lindsay noted that the chiropractor, 40, visited her the previous weekend, but she didn’t post about it on social media because they were “focused on each other.”

“I don’t want to be on social the whole time. Who am I doing that for, you? No, that’s not for us,” she explained. “We’re trying to, like, soak up all the time that we can have with one another.”

Lindsay and Abasolo met on her Bachelorette season in 2017. After getting engaged during the season 13 finale episode, they tied the knot in Mexico in 2019.

Following their summer wedding, the Ghosted: Love Gone Missing has split her time between Florida and Los Angeles due to her busy work schedule. Meanwhile, Abasolo has remained in Miami to focus on his chiropractic practice.

Lindsay told Us in August that their cross-country marriage is “not always easy, but he’s supportive of what I’m doing and I’m supportive of what he’s doing.”

On Abasolo’s “Dr. Abs Healthcast” podcast last month, Lindsay said that the couple “have a timeline for ourselves.” The Extra correspondent also shared that the twosome “know where we’re going, we know where we’re headed and we know what we’re trying to build as Abasolos.”

Lindsay has battled her fair share of criticism online, but she is turning to the newly released short-form video app, Sezwe, to help promote a space for diverse opinions and open discussions.

“What I love about this app, though, is a lot of times when I say something or have an opinion, I get a lot of people who are hiding behind their usernames. Or there’s a lot of misinformation that’s being spewed out there. A lot of bullying,” she explained to Us. “This app eliminates all of that, and it makes things more personal. You’re able to have to keep the conversation going in a more intimate way.”

With reporting by Sarah Hearon