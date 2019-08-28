A little R & R for R & B! Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo enjoyed all that Santorini, Greece, has to offer while on their honeymoon.

The couple gave fans a sneak peek at the luxurious retreat via their Instagram Stories. “Honeymoon Wellness Resort,” Abasolo, 39, captioned a Wednesday, August 28, video showing off the property as Lindsay, 34, walked ahead of him.

The chiropractor later posted a clip of a pool overlooking a mountainous landscape and the ocean. “Our View,” he wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

Lindsay, for her part, shared a series of loved-up videos with her new husband. “Guess what, guys? We’re married,” the newlyweds said before the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast host explained why the duo kept their nuptials largely to themselves.

“We know we’ve been a little bit off the grid, but that’s kind of how we wanted it,” she told her followers. “We wanted our wedding to be really private — as private as it could be — because we wanted to be in control of what we were able to share with you guys.”

The attorney then announced that the pair would continue to keep a low profile during their getaway. “We gotta go enjoy this beautiful honeymoon that we’re experiencing right now in Santorini,” she exclaimed.

Abasolo chimed in. “All right, we gotta go. We got things to do,” he declared before sweeping the giggling reality star up in his arms.

The twosome met and got engaged during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017. They wed in Mexico on Saturday, August 24, with fellow Bachelor Nation stars including Kristina Schulman and Bibiana Julian in attendance.

Lindsay joked about her wedding night via her Instagram Story on Sunday, August 25. “The morning after … there were a few casualties,” she quipped, referring to her gown and Abasolo’s tux tossed about their hotel room.

Scroll to see photos from the Bachelorette alums’ honeymoon!