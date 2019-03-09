First comes love on a reality show, then comes never-ending questions about when you will tie the knot! Rachel Lindsay, who got engaged to Bryan Abasolo during season 13 of The Bachelorette in 2017, is now ready to walk down the aisle.

The reality TV personality, who revealed in January that she hired a wedding planner, told Us that her fiancé lets her take control with the majority of the planning process.

“Occasionally [he’ll] say something, but it’s more of like, ‘What am I going to wear?’ He asks those types of questions and I’m like, ‘I don’t know!’” Rachel exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing her partnership with Vaseline in February. “He’s very much so, like, ‘You’ve got this!’”

While the former attorney initially told Us that she wanted to get married in “early 2019” and have a small wedding, she admitted that plans change.

“Honestly, I wanted [to get married in] the first half of the year, but it just depends on the venue,” Rachel told Us in January. “The venue we’re gonna go with … the better time is the end of the summer.”

She added: “It’ll be bigger than I want.”

Scroll through for everything we know about Rachel and Bryan’s wedding — so far: