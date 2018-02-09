Dishin’ on the details … or lack thereof! Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay sat down with Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 6, and opened up about the wedding planning process with fiance Bryan Absasolo.

“Those aren’t moving along as quickly [as moving in together.] We both want it, we just don’t know how we’re going to do it,” the reality star, 32, told Us.

As for whether they’ll tie the knot on live television — a la fellow Bachelor Nation couples like Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici — she said, “We’re still trying to figure out those details. Is it going to be in the states? Or is it going to be in Columbia? We don’t know.”

However, there are a few “must-haves” on Lindsay’s list. “Good music. I’m very big on ‘I want everyone to have a good time and enjoy themselves.’ I know it’s like our day, but it’s about the people we love celebrating our day with us,” she told Us. “And I really want good flowers. I feel like flowers add character to the wedding, so that’s a must-have.”

Meanwhile, there is one giant no-no. “No roses. We’re done. Those days are over,” she joked.

Though it took her two tries at the reality dating show to find true love, Lindsay found forever friends in her first stint on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor — and those ladies will definitely play a special part when she weds her beau.

“If you ask the girls, they’re all in my wedding — especially Alexis,” she said of her former Season 21 castmates. “They will definitely be a part of the wedding, I don’t know if i’ll have bridesmaids but they’ll definitely have like a designated row.”

The Dallas-based lawyer also told Us that they’re planning to start a family “sooner than later.” She said: “We definitely want to get married first but we both want kids.”

Lindsay also spoke to Us about making her New York Fashion Week debut on Thursday, February 8. “I’m very excited and I’m very nervous at the same time,” she told Us ahead of walking in the American Heart Association’s Red Dress Show. “I’m very honored and excited to be a part of it. It’s such a huge platform and I’m excited that I get to use my platform to talk about a disease that impacts women and it’s the number one killer of women.”

She added: “To be a part of a platform where I can educate women about that is beautiful.”

As previously reported, Lindsay and Abasolo got engaged on the finale of The Bachelorette season 13 in August 2017.

Reporting by Christina Garibaldi

