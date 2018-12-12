Wedding bells will soon be ringing! Rachel Lindsay dished on planning her nuptials with fiancé Bryan Abasolo and revealed when the couple plan on saying their “I dos.”

“Fingers crossed, early 2019. I’ve definitely convinced him,” the former Bachelorette, 33, told Us Weekly and other reporters at WE tv’s Real Love: Relationship Reality TV’s Past, Present and Future panel on Tuesday, December 11. “It’s, like, we’re either going to have this 500 plus wedding that we want, or it’s going to be super small. So I’m going to hurt a lot of feelings, but I’m going to have the wedding that we want, surrounded by the people we love the most and I want to do it as soon as possible. I don’t want to put off a wedding because I’m planning something big for everybody else.”

Lindsay — who got engaged to Abasolo, 38, in August 2016 on the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette — also told Us that the pair are eager to start a family after tying the knot.

“I totally want to have kids and I hate to be that cliché person who’s, like, ‘Oh, my biological clock is ticking.’ But my future mother-in-law keeps reminding me of that, nonetheless. Yeah, it’s real. So, I mean, I would have children tomorrow,” she revealed. “We’re not against it. We’re not actively trying, but we definitely want to have a family. Bryan wants twins. If you want to talk about what we have contention over, I don’t know if I want two babies popping out of me at the same time. Bryan’s, like, ‘Let’s have twins.’ And I’m like, ‘You say it as if you’re the one carrying those babies. This isn’t a movie. This is real life. I’m carrying the babies.’”

Even more, the Dallas-based lawyer is seeing blue. “I want boys because I never had brothers, so it’s a thing for me,” she explained to Us. “But then, at the same time, I’m like, ‘But it would be so nice to have a little girl.’ So at the end of the day, I want a healthy baby, but I definitely at least want one boy, because I never had boys growing up in my family.”

With Reporting by Taylor Ferber

