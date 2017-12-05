Bachelor Nation bridesmaids? Rachel Lindsay spoke with Us Weekly about her wedding prep with fiancé Bryan Abasolo – and having specific seating for their fellow reality show castmastes.

“I don’t want to offend anyone with bridesmaids, so I think I’m just going with my sisters,” the former Bachelorette, 32, told Us on Monday, December 4, about who she’ll choose to stand by her side as she weds her beau.

“My new thing is that I think we’re going to have a couple of rows,” she added. “A row dedicated to the girls from [The Bachelor] and a front row for my sorority sisters. He’s got the same thing, [a row for] Bachelorette guys, fraternity guys.”

The couple – who got engaged on season 13 of The Bachelorette in August – are still working their way back into reality after having to keep their engagement under wraps for several months. “We’re really just trying to like kind of do normal life stuff,” Lindsay told Us. “Like, are we going to stay in Dallas or are we going to move to L.A.? That’s the kind of stuff we’re figuring out.”

As for if the two will follow in former Bachelor footsteps and exchange vows on TV? Lindsay told Us: “That we don’t know. We know that we want it to be next year, we haven’t like started seeking out if we want to do it on television yet.”

The reality TV star hasn’t been shy about showing her affection for Abasolo, last month she exclusively gushed to Us Weekly about where she’s at with setting a wedding date. “Honestly I could elope with Bryan tomorrow,” she told Us at the time. “It’s so funny because my mom texted me the other day and she goes, ‘Secretly I would love for you to just elope.’ [My] family loves him.”

Reporting by Emily Marcus

