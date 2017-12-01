Here comes the bride, all dressed in white … in Colombia? Rachel Lindsay spoke to Us Weekly exclusively about her wedding plans with fiancé Bryan Abasolo at the couple’s Vow To Be Chic engagement party in Pacific Palisades, California, on Thursday, November 30.

“I’m ready to be married,” Lindsay, 32, told Us. “I keep saying winter wedding, which more so with the process of everything is what it’s looking like, but honestly I could elope with Bryan tomorrow and it’s so funny because my mom texted me the other day and she goes, ‘Secretly I would love for you to just elope.’ The family loves him.”

Despite her willingness to elope, Lindsay is also considering a destination wedding.

“I want good music, good vibes, a lot of family and friends around, and I just want it to be a big reunion, that I know,” she said. “Someone said the other day, ‘What about having the wedding in Colombia?’ and actually that’s a thought that we’re thinking about right now. That’s the first time I’ve said that out loud!”

The Bachelorette alum added that her friends from the ABC reality show are definitely invited. “They’re with me everywhere,” Lindsay said. “I’m stuck with them for life.” She also told Us she would rather wear a sexy suit instead of a traditional wedding dress.

While they have no firm wedding plans yet, the reality TV couple, who got engaged during season 13 of The Bachelorette, still manage to keep their relationship romantic.

“Bryan’s romantic every day,” Lindsay told Us. “He’s always giving me massages, he’s always catering to my needs to the point where I’m like, ‘Hold on. Let me do something for you.’ Bryan’s just very sweet. Whenever I need something he’s very attentive to it, so I would say he’s romantic every single day.”

Lindsay also opened up to Us about her future with Abasolo, 37, including starting a family together.

“I want four kids. Bryan wants three, but he also says it depends on how many we can afford,” Lindsay explained. “See, this is what I mean about Bryan, he’s so practical. I’m just like, ‘Give me all the babies. If we can’t have them, we’re adopting.’ So we’ll see.”

“We’re spending Christmas with his family,” she said of their holiday plans. “We’re gonna be two weeks in Miami. He spent Thanksgiving with my family, so it’s all been so seamless in how it’s all come together.”

Reporting by Carly Sloane

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!