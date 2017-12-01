Surprise! When Rachel Lindsay marries Bryan Abasolo, she won’t be wearing a wedding gown. The former Bachelorette told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview about the suit she plans to rock down the aisle!

“I know I don’t want to wear a dress, I’d rather wear a suit,” she told Us during her Vow To Be Chic engagement party in LA on Thursday, November 30. “I want a high waisted pant, maybe like satin…silk might be a little too much and then I want it to go down, I want wide leg…I want maybe like a lacy top, very sexy, and then a blazer, but maybe with shoulder pads, just very sexy.”

Perhaps she’ll rock the celeb favorite tuxedo without a shirt trend for her wedding day? Although her fiance is all for her tying the knot in a tux, not everyone agrees. “Bryan’s all about it,” she told Us. “It’s the mothers who aren’t into the suit. His mom would love for me to be in a dress and my mom is like, ‘Rachel, stop. You’re just doing too much.’”

Lindsay also plans to do something unexpected with her hair on the big day. “I think people see me wear my hair down so much, I think I would do something, maybe like a low, messy bun, which is actually what I had at the proposal, but it was so windy that it turned into this tousled mess. I think I would do some sort of messy bun or maybe an updo because you don’t get to see that,” she explained. “Pull the hair away from my face and then with makeup, I think I’d go softer, you know? Try to look as innocent as possible.”

She hasn’t decided on a location yet, but revealed she is considering a destination wedding in South America. “This is the first time I’m actually saying this, someone said the other day, ‘What about having the wedding in Columbia?’ and actually that’s a thought that we’re thinking about right now,” she shared.

No matter where the nuptials take place, she knows it will be one big party. “I just know I want everyone to have an amazing time,” she told Us. “I want good music, good vibes, a lot of family and friends around, and I just want it to be a big reunion!”

The 32-year-old got engaged to Abasolo, 37, on the season 13 finale of The Bachelorette with a $100,000 Neil Lane ring. We can’t wait to see her wedding suit!

