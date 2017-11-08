The stars are going topless — well, sort of! Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian and Dakota Johnson have all rocked formal menswear in recent months, with a sexy twist: they’ve been ditching their blouses underneath. Stylish is obsessed with this sultry borrowed-from-the-boys-but-better look — it’s the perfect alternative to a cocktail dress for all of your holiday festivities. Want to take the look for a whirl? Check out how the stars are wearing the style!