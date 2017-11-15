Sofia Richie Is the New Face of Nip + Fab: Find Out Her Favorite Products!

Sofia Richie just scored a sweet new gig: she’s the new face of Nip + Fab! Scott Disick’s ladylove’s position with the skincare line was announced on Tuesday, November 15, and she shared her must-have products.

Believe it or not, the stylish 19-year-old model is still technically a teenager and relies on the Glycolic Fix Gentle Pads to keep her face flawless. “They keep my skin free from breakouts, love them!” Richie says of the facial pads soaked in glycolic and fruit acids that deep clean pores while exfoliating skin ($14.95).

She also gets her complexion glowing by using the Glycolic Scrub Fix ($9.95). “I use a scrub every morning,” she reveals of her beauty routine. “I love this one as it really exfoliates and leaves my skin feeling super soft.” The 3-in-1 micro exfoliant features 3% glycolic and salicylic acid to polish the face and brighten skin. Bonus: it has a refreshing grapefruit scent that’ll wake you right up!

Richie also relies on the Dragon’s Blood Fix Plumping Mask to keep her face hydrated while jet setting around the world with Disick, and even falls asleep with it on. “I travel loads and I like to use this mask to keep my skin really hydrated,” she said. “I like to sleep in masks.” The gel mask combines dragon’s blood, hyaluronic acid and glycerin to boost hydration and minimize wrinkles … not that she has any at her age! She’s not the only celeb fan loving Dragon’s Blood, which is actually a red plant-derived resin and not nearly as scary as it sounds. Kim Kardashian also recently revealed she’s been using the Rodial Dragon’s Blood lip masks.

We wonder if Richie (or Kardashian) will share any of their fave products with Disick?

