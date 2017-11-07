Undeniable fact: Kim Kardashian has one of the most enviable pairs of lips in Hollywood. Luckily for Us, her pouty pout isn’t just the result of killer genes — she gets some help along the way, and by that we mean she uses the Rodial Dragon’s Blood lip masks to prep her kisser for lipstick.

We’ll catch you up: prior to her appearance at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in L.A. on Saturday, November 4, the queen of reality TV snapped some shots of her getting-ready ritual ahead of her glam session. More specifically, she put up a mask selfie while using the Rodial Dragon’s Blood Lip Mask, and professed her love for them. “Thank you @rodialskincare @mrsrodial for the Rodial Dragons Blood Lip Masks, I love them”

These masks (which you can pick up individually for $7 a pop or in bulk for $45 for a set of 8) are made of bio-cellulose and contain a mega-dose of hyaluronic acid. Translation: these masks will mold to your lips and hydrate the heck out of them while you go about your business. Then, when you remove, not only will your pout be smoother and moisturized, it will also be plumped — and stay that way for an entire day.

Our takeaway? The added dose of hydration and smoothing factor primes the lips for just about any product on top — whether that is an epic matte lipstick or even a gloss. In fact, Kardashian debuted her upcoming lipgloss with her soft glam look at the LACMA Gala, proving that the perfect plumping enhancement for your pout relies on a good lip treatment mask and the subtle shine of a good glossy lip. Consider this your two-step process to getting Kardashian-esque smackers!

