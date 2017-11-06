Lovers of Kim Kardashian’s glam are in for a treat — one of her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, gave the scoop on the soft glam look he gave her for the LACMA Art + Film Gala with a Q&A session on Instagram — and he even dished on her her next KKW beauty product!Hint: Check out her lipgloss.

1) She Made a Smart Foundation Swap

If you’ve been wondering if the queen of reality T.V.’s recent switch to platinum hair made color-matching changes in her beauty routine a necessity, you’re not alone. One reader asked Ariel which foundations he had been using on Kardashian lately as well as if he had to change the depth and undertones now that she’s a blonde. His answer: Yes, he has! Tejado explained that ever since Kardashian’s color change-up, he’s been using La Mer foundation in the shade Tan as her base product.

2) Her Brows Came Courtesy of Two Products

Want to get in on Kardashian’s killer arches? Simple: make like Tejada and fill in sparse areas with Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in the shade taupe, then use Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel in the shade blonde to set them in place.

3) Her Eyelids Got Some Palette Love

If you’re in love with the subtle wash of color across Kardashian’s lids, you’re not alone. Multiple followers requested that Tejada spill the product he used. His answer: “The eyeshadow was the cream brown color from Makeup Forever’s Flash Palette.

4) She Wore Her Lip Gloss — Oh, And There’s More Coming

And Kardashian’s gorgeous pout? While Tejada couldn’t give the exact product he used, he did share this exciting detail: it’s going to be in the upcoming KKW Beauty collection. Judging by the looks of this luscious nude, we might have a sumptuous cream KKW beauty lipstick or even a gloss coming our way!

5) Her Lashes Only Cost $6

Last but not least: the key to Kardashian’s uber long and separated lashes can be picked up at the drugstore. Simply pick up a tube of L’Oreal Voluminous Carbon Black Mascara and then bat your lashes like a dash doll!

