Patrick Starrr, the YouTube makeup artist and personality who has worked with Kim Kardashian, Katy Perry and Tyra Banks, is launching a major collection with MAC! MAC x Patrick Starr drops this December and will feature five different collections throughout the next year.

Rihanna and MAC Unveil New Viva Glam Makeup Collection: Get the Details

The YouTuber announced the exciting news on his Instagram on Monday, November 6, along with a video that gives us a sneak peek of the line, and it looks like there’s tons of sparkles coming your way. Stylish also has your first look at the glittery official campaign image and a product from the upcoming collection!

🌟😉IT'S OFFICIAL #MACPATRICKSTARRR . @maccosmetics #patrickstarrr A post shared by patrickstarrr (@patrickstarrr) on Nov 6, 2017 at 7:31am PST

Teaming up with MAC is especially thrilling for Starrr (real name Patrick Simondac) since his first job in beauty was working at the MAC counter in his hometown of Orlando back in 2012. “Working at MAC was like Hogwarts for me,” he told Refinery 29. “I learned so much there and felt confident even though I didn’t really know makeup. That’s why you see me in my first video already contouring and baking — I don’t think I would have started a YouTube channel had it not been for learning at MAC.”

Lorde Teams Up with MAC Cosmetics for Makeup Collection

One product we know is in the first collection is Patrick Starrr’s Set Powder for $34, which flatters all skin tones, according to Starrr. “Powder was the one product I needed,” he told Refinery 29. “We went through so many revisions. I wanted to nail the color so that any skin tone could use it to bake and dust off — I was so particular about it.”

Everything You Need to Know About Nicki Minaj’s New MAC Collaboration

Shop the first limited-edition 12-piece holiday collection when it launches on December 14 at MAC.com and in MAC stores.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!