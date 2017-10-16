By now we all know the classic way to use a KKW Beauty contour kit, but it turns out these killer cheekbones in a tube (or palette, depending on the formula) have uses beyond what we could have imagined — just ask celebrity makeup artists Mario Dedivanovic and Patrick Ta and even Kim Kardashian herself — they all posted about how to use the kit in different ways over the past two days.

1) Let’s start with the most traditional of uses for the kit — contouring your features! Luckily enough, Kardashian posted a tutorial for how she contours her face to her Instagram this morning! From where she likes to place her highlight and shadow, to her blending technique, it’s all there! Check it out below:

2) For a more polished makeup method, Dedivanovic posted a snapshot of the OG reality TV star wearing a soft, tonal ‘90s beauty look. In turns out that to get an all-over perfectly color coordinated look an Dedivanovic simplified things by utilizing two products: The KWW Beauty powder contour and highlighter kit and the KKW Beauty cream contour and highlighter kit. Kardashians sculpted features and perfectly defined classic eye can be attributed to the seamlessly blended cream and powder formulations — which when used together can have longer staying power. And using the contour kit as eye shadow, as well as complexion product not only simplifies the routine, it allows for less clutter in your makeup bag.

As for Kardashian’s to-die-for true beige nude lip, Dedidanovic did not divulge the exact shade he used. However, famed makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury created a nude lip for Kim K. in her makeup collection that anyone can buy, and it’s a Stylish-endorsed pale lip.

3) If your vibe is considerably more low-key, fear not! Patrick Ta also demonstrated how to use KKW beauty products aside from classic contouring. Ta uploaded a snapshot to his Instagram account which detailed the minimal beauty look he created on Kardashian — and he was quick to note that they were careful to not do “too much.” The makeup artist used a La Mer foundation to perfect the entrepreneur’s skin. Then Ta used the KKW Beauty contour kit in Medium, and applied the bronze shade as her eye shadow. The result? Kardashian looked bright-eyed and fresh. To finish the look, Ta filled in Kardashian’s pout with the MAC Stripdown lipliner, a natural hue.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.