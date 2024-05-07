Your account
Kim Kardashian Explains Why She’s Awkwardly Holding a Gray Sweater at 2024 Met Gala

By
Feature Kim Kardashian Does Her Best to Explain Divisive 2024 Met Gala Look
Kim Kardashian Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

If you thought Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala outfit looked like it was thrown together in a hurry, the reality star said that was the entire point.

Kardashian, 43, arrived at the 2024 Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday, May 6 in a custom design by Maison Margiela Couture. As part of the ensemble, the Skims founder hastily draped a gray sweater over her shoulders as she posed on the carpet.

While some onlookers were stunned by Kardashian’s small waist in her chrome corset, others were left asking: “Why does that sweater look so strange?”

Well, let Kardashian explain.

She told Vogue the look was inspired by “the wildest night of my life in a garden and I just ran out and grabbed my boyfriend’s sweater and threw it on and had to get to work. And my hair is all messed up.”

Kim Kardashian John Shearer/WireImage

Indeed, Kardashian showed off her recently-dyed platinum locks, which were tied into a messy braid in the back.

“Oh Kim Kardashian why are u holding that top please it ruined the whole dress,” one person commented via X. Another wrote, “Kim Kardashian is not doing that sickening corset justice with that tired cardigan. I don’t even want to talk about the hair. I have a headache just looking at it.”

Confusing inspiration aside, some fans of Kardashian were concerned about her ability to breathe throughout the evening.

Kim Kardashian ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

“KIMMY BABY WHERE IS UR WAIST?!?!” one person commented on Kardashian’s Instagram post showing off the look. Another wrote, “Girl… slay. But where did you put all your internal organs???”

Still, the divisive look still had plenty of admirers.

Longtime friend Jonathan Cheban commented, “That dress is INSANE. WOW,” while another fan wrote, “Don’t know what’s prettier her or the dress?!!! ❤️❤️❤️💯💯💯💯.”

The 2024 Met Gala — which was themed “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code — was Kardashian’s 11th in history. She was joined on this year’s carpet by mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

