Kim Kardashian has arrived at the 2024 Met Gala.

Kardashian, 43, was a must-see in a metal waist-cinching design made custom by Maison Margiela Couture. Her look included a gray sweater paired with an extremely tiny chrome corset that fell into a textured sheer skirt. The Kardashians star wore her recently-dyed platinum blonde hair in a messy braid.

On the blue carpet, Kardashian told pal La La Anthony — a veteran Met Gala correspondent for Vogue — that she still gets butterflies about the big event.

“We all get nervous no matter how many times we’ve been,” Kardashian said of the sentiment she shares with her famous sisters.

Kardashian’s outfit is an artful interpretation of the ball’s “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme and “Garden of Time” dress code.

The title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” items that will be “displayed in an entirely new way,” per Vogue. Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO, explained, “This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and ultimately to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty.”

Vogue provided a bit more context surrounding the theme on April 15, explaining that the exhibition will act as a “garden of time.”

“Think about how a garden gets its beauty from many different flowers and plants, now imagine the garden is the Met and the flowers are the attendees in looks inspired by fashion’s many historical periods,” read an excerpt from the article.

Last year, Kardashian graced fashion’s biggest night in a custom Schiaparelli dress that included 50,000 real pearls, with the strings of jewels covering the reality star’s chest and legs. The look bore a striking resemblance to the reality television star’s 2007 Playboy shoot, where she posed nude covered only in the glistening gemstones.

“I wanted pearls,” Kardashian told Chloe Fineman and Derek Blasberg for Vogue‘s red carpet coverage of the gala, explaining that she thought the accessory was the perfect way to observe this year’s “In Honor of Karl” theme — a tribute to the fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at age 85 in February 2019.

Kardashian added: “I thought, what is more Karl? You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So, we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

The reality star’s 2023 appearance came after she stirred controversy at the 2022 event. She arrived in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” dress, which was designed by Bob Mackie. The late actress wore the crystal-covered number to serenade then-President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

While she only wore the historical piece to take snaps, and slipped into a replica once inside the venue, Kardashian was accused of damaging the design by collector Scott Fortner.

Both Kardashian and Ripley’s Believe It Or Not — who purchased the gown for $4.8 million in 2016 — denied claims that the TV personality ruined the piece and assured that great care, respect and precaution was taken while handling the delicate fabric.