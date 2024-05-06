The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars are arriving at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6.

Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more are expected to leave a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar style that we can assume will nail the ball’s theme.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art previously revealed the motif of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition — which coincides with the soirée — as “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” items that will be “displayed in an entirely new way,” per Vogue. Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO, explained, “This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and ultimately to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty.”

The presentation will feature pieces from over 100 years ago by designers Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more.

Vogue previously provided a bit more context surrounding the theme in April, explaining that the exhibition will act as a “garden of time” — with the phrase also serving as the evening’s dress code.

Keep scrolling to see what the stars wore at the 2024 Met Gala: