Fashion’s biggest night is almost upon Us, which means it’s time to break down the theme.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art previously revealed the motif of this year’s Costume Institute exhibition — which will debut with the annual ball — as “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” items that will be “displayed in an entirely new way,” per Vogue. Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO, explained, “This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and ultimately to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty.”

The presentation will feature pieces from over 100 years ago by designers Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more.

Vogue provided a bit more context surrounding the theme on Monday, April 15, explaining that the exhibition will act as a “garden of time.”

“Think about how a garden gets its beauty from many different flowers and plants, now imagine the garden is the Met and the flowers are the attendees in looks inspired by fashion’s many historical periods,” read an excerpt from the article.

If the theme still feels a bit obscure and abstract, fret not. We’re sharing our interpretation of the concept and how we want fan-favorite stars (who may or may not attend) to interpret it in the slides below: