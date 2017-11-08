The theme and hosts of the 2018 Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala (a.k.a. the Met Gala) have been revealed! The event, which always takes place the first Monday in May, will be hosted by Amal Clooney, Rihanna and Donatella Versace and, as a call out to the museum’s religious works, will be named “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination.” How the celebs in attendance will interpret that theme, we’ll have to wait until spring to see. In the meantime, we invite you to take a trip down memory lane of Met Galas past. Click through to see some of the best dresses ever won at the Super Bowl of fashion!