We can think of a million reasons to love Rihanna, but what easily ranks in our top five is that that she never hesitates to take a fashion or beauty risk on the red carpet. The Fenty Beauty founder has served up some of her most memorable looks at the Met Gala, and with the 2018 fete just days away, now is the perfect chance to take a look back at her jaw-dropping fashion evolution.

RiRi attended her first Met Ball back in 2007, where the then-19-year-old beauty sparkled in a white grecian-inspired Georges Chakra gown with a crystal-embellished bodice that she accessorized with black fishnet gloves a la Madonna. While the gloves added a bit of edge, it was a relatively demure look for the fearless fashionista, but by 2009, she had upped her fashion game with a fabulous puffy-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana suit — and she hasn’t looked back since.

From 2015’s infamous yellow cape to last year’s architectural masterpiece, keep scrolling to see all of Rihanna’s Met Gala looks!