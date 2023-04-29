Making a statement! Kim Kardashian has captivated the world’s attention at not one, but several Met Gala red carpets.

The Kardashians star made her debut on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City during the 2013 gala. At the time she was the plus-one of her then-husband, Kanye West, who was performing at the event. Kardashian was also pregnant with their first child, daughter North. (The exes, who were married from 2014 to 2022, also share daughter Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.)

To go along with the 2013 theme, “Punk: Chaos to Couture,” the Skims founder donned a bold floral long-sleeved and high-neck gown with a thigh-high split created by Riccardo Tisci for Givenchy. The designer opted for a stretchy, breathable fabric so Kardashian would remain comfortable with her growing bump.

As she walked the red carpet, social media users thought the dress looked similarly to the one Robin Williams sported in his 1993 film, Mrs. Doubtfire. Following her appearance, memes began to circulate that compared the two looks side-by-side. At the time, the late comedian quipped, “I think I wore it better!”

While strolling down memory lane of some of her best fashion looks with Vogue in November 2019, Kardashian confessed she was “crying the whole way home” after learning what the public thought of her outfit.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I think Robin Williams even tweeted it, [he] said I looked like Mrs. Doubtfire. It was like this whole thing, so I just cried,” she recalled in the clip. “And now I love [the dress], like, now it’s sick. I look back and I’m like ‘Wow, they had the vision.’”

Following her first Met debacle, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum began to elevate her style as she opted for more sultry garments. In 2015, the reality star channeled her inner Cher as she glowed in a Roberto Cavalli original. The designer used sheer crystal embroidery and feather detailing for the to create the stunning white gown with a lengthy train.

As Kardashian became a regular attendee of the New York City soirée, she opted for bolder — and even controversial — selections. In 2022, the Selfish author faced backlash after she borrowed Marilyn Monroe’s famous Jean Louis gown for the spectacle. The historical slip dress, which the iconic movie star wore when she sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy in 1962, was loaned to Kardashian by Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for the occasion. The TV personality went on a strict diet to ensure the dress would fit, losing 16 lbs in three weeks.

Following the event, Kardashian was accused of damaging the item upon its return to the museum. However, both Ripley and KKW Beauty founder refuted the accusations that the dress had additional rips and tears.

Keep scrolling to see Kardashian’s Met Gala looks over the years: