A sob story. Kim Kardashian had the most relatable reaction to Katy Perry sharing a video of herself crying on American Idol.

The singing competition judge, 38, shared a brief clip of herself from the show’s Monday, April 3, episode, during which she teared up as contestant Fire Wilmore performed Adam Lambert’s “Whataya Want From Me.” The moment was an emotional one, as fellow contestant Jayna Elise stepped up to sing with Wilmore, 22, after her original duet partner, Kaya Stewart, quit the competition moments before their performance.

“Hi this is my ugly cry face,” Perry — who judges the ABC series alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan — captioned the video via Instagram on Tuesday, April 4. “Watch #idol now to get urs [sic].”

Kardashian, 42, empathized with the “Firework” singer in the post’s comments section, writing, “We all have one.”

The Skims founder was referring to her iconic crying face meme, which originated from the season 2 finale Kourtney & Kim Take New York. In the January 2012 episode, Kim got emotional while talking to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick about her marriage struggles with then-husband Kris Humphries.

“I feel awful that I made him move out here and change his whole life,” the Selfish author explained to her older sister, 43, and the Flip It Like Disick alum, 39. “I feel sad, I feel bad for the guy. He fell in love with me and I fell in love with him and now all my feelings have changed.” Kim and the former basketball player, 38, ultimately called it quits after 72 days of marriage and finalized their divorce in June 2013.

Kim — who shares kids North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye West — later reacted to the viral moment in a since-deleted blog post, writing, “Ok, I have to admit I do not look cute crying! LOL! And I do cry a lot.”

Sharing a link to a photo gallery of her other iconic TV crying moments, the California native added, “These pics are so ugly I just had to share.”

Kim’s comment wasn’t the only notable one on Perry’s post. American Idol’s official Instagram account shared a sweet message for the musician, writing, “Cry about it later/now/always ❤️.”

The “Roar” artist, for her part, had had multiple emotional moments on screen. She previously cried during former contestant Francisco Martin‘s performance on a May 2020 episode of American Idol, during which she was pregnant with her daughter, Daisy Dove, 2.

“I’m sorry. I’m having a day,” the Grammy nominee told the contestant during the episode. “I don’t fit into any of my stuff and then when you sang those lines about having four kids and then having one on each knee, I was, like, [crying]. Sure it’s hormones, but it was believability too. It was real believability, and I felt it.”

Perry and her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, welcomed their daughter in August 2020. Bloom, 46, also shares son Flynn, 12, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.