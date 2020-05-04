Tearing up! Katy Perry felt emotional during Francisco Martin‘s performance on the Sunday, May 3, American Idol episode.

“I’m sorry. I’m having a day,” the ABC show’s judge, 35, said. “I don’t fit into any of my stuff and then when you sang those lines about having four kids and then having one on each knee, I was, like, [crying]. Sure it’s hormones, but it was believability too. It was real believability, and I felt it.”

The singer announced in March that she is pregnant and expecting her first child with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

After debuting her baby bump in the “Never Worn White” music video, the singer tweeted, “Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore. Or carry around a big purse lol.”

The following month, the pair revealed they have a baby girl on the way.

The “I Kissed a Girl” singer has addressed her pregnancy multiple times while filming American Idol, joking in March that she is “terrified” to become a mother.

“I’m definitely going to get fat, so look forward to that,” Perry told fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan at the time.

Later that same month, the California native said after Bryan, 43, removed a splinter from her finger: “I’m going to need anesthesia when I have kids. That was really, really small.”

After giving negative feedback during an April 2020 audition, Perry announced that she’s going to be “a good mom” because “she’s the toughest bitch.” The American Music Award winner explained at the time: “My kids are always gonna get it straight.”

She and Bloom, 43, got engaged in February 2019 and have experienced “ups and downs” during her pregnancy.

Their relationship “has changed since she got pregnant,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively last month. The insider explained, “Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.” (The actor already shares Flynn, 9, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.)

The source added, “[Katy] is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant. She’s always wanted to be a mom.”

American Idol’s remote show airs on ABC on Sundays.