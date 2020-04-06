High expectations! Pregnant Katy Perry opened up about her mothering style ahead of her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter’s birth.

“West coast, are you watching me hone my maternal instincts on #AmericanIdol right now?” the singer, 35, captioned a Sunday, April 5 clip.

In the footage, the Grammy nominee watched a contestant walk away and told fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie: “I’m the toughest bitch. I’m gonna be a good mom. My kids are always gonna get it straight.”

The California native announced last month that she and her fiancé, 43, are expecting their first child together. (Bloom already shares his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr).

“Omg so glad I don’t have to suck it in anymore,” the “Thinking of You” singer tweeted after debuting her baby bump in her March “Never Worn White” music video. “Or carry around a big purse lol.”

Later that same week, the American Idol judge told SiriusXM’s Mikey Piff that her pregnancy “wasn’t an accident.” She explained, “We were both looking forward to this new interval of life and sharing this.”

Perry admitted during a March concert that she hopes “it’s a girl” — and the American Music Award got her wish on Friday, April 3.

“It’s a girl,” the mom-to-be captioned an Instagram photo of Bloom’s smiling face covered in pink frosting.

She and the actor started dating in January 2016 after running into each other at a Golden Globes afterparty.

“She’s very surprising,” the Lord of the Rings star told The Sunday Times in March. “She’s witty and smart and intelligent. She’s charismatic, but she’s direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me.”

In September 2019, Perry gushed that Bloom has “the kindest soul.” She told Ellen DeGeneres at the time: “He is the kindest man I’ve ever met. He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally, and physically. I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’ That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out.”