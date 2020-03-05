Something to sing about! Katy Perry announced in March 2020 that she is pregnant with her first child, but the singer has been vocal for years about her hopes of starting a family.

The Grammy nominee debuted her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video, cradling it in a sheer dress at the end of the song. The little one will be Perry’s first child, while her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, already shares his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

The former couple wed in 2010 and announced their split three years later. The model went on to marry Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel and welcome sons Hart and Myles in May 2018 and October 2019, respectively.

The actor and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel work “really well” together coparenting Flynn, Bloom told Elle U.K. in 2017, adding that they still have a “remarkable relationship.”

As for Perry, the “I Kissed a Girl” singer was previously married to Russell Brand. She and the English actor tied the knot in October 2010 in Rajasthan, India, and divorced two years later. The California native went on to date John Mayer and was with the “Slow Dancing in a Burning Room” singer on and off until February 2014.

In 2016, the American Idol judge started a relationship with Bloom, and the Carnival Row star proposed to her on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Perry gushed about her fiancé following the engagement, telling Ellen DeGeneres that he has “the kindest soul.”

The American Music Award winner went on to say at the time: “He is the kindest man I’ve ever met. He shows up and he’s such an encouragement spiritually, emotionally, and physically. I do not care to work out and he’s like, ‘Let’s go work out! Let’s go do hot yoga!’ That’s kind of our love language is all things spiritual and working out.”

Keep scrolling to read Perry’s quotes about her family plans, from stepparenting to pregnancy cravings.