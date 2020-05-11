LOL! Pregnant Katy Perry shared funny footage from her and Orlando Bloom’s daughter’s ultrasound.

“When your unborn daughter gives you a middle finger from the womb you know you’re in for it. #happymothersdaytome,” the singer, 35, captioned a Sunday, May 10, Instagram video.

In the social media upload, the baby-to-be shifted in the Grammy nominee’s womb, sticking up one of her fingers.

The American Idol judge announced in March that she and the actor, 43, are expecting their first child together by debuting her baby bump in her “Never Worn White” music video. (Bloom already shares his 9-year-old son, Flynn, with his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.)

One month after the pregnancy reveal, the couple announced that they have a baby girl on the way.

The California native is going to have a “triple F” parenting style, she told Us Weekly and other reporters during an American Idol conference call on Sunday. “[I’ll be] firm, but fair and very fun,” Perry explained.

The mom-to-be has her fair share of “good days” and bad during pregnancy, she said during a SHEIN livestream event on Saturday, May 9.

“[Sometimes] I cry when I look down at my toes or I cry when just doing simple tasks,” the American Music Award winner said at the time. “I think a lot of that is hormonal and I’m not used to being around so many people all in a confined [or] a small space for so long. I’m used to going [out] all the time. … There is not really anywhere to go besides my car. So I go to my car a lot. That is my safe space.”

She and Bloom got engaged in February 2019. Quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic has been a good test for their relationship, Perry told her Instagram followers during a Tuesday, May 5, Live.

“If you love me during quarantine, you can love me any other time,” the “Teenage Dream” singer explained. “Quarantine probably reveals the most about you. I mean, you can’t even hide your foot fungus anymore. It is just out there. I used to have it, but I don’t have it anymore. But you can’t hide anything. … This is me, this is it.”

The American Idol finale airs on ABC Sunday, May 17, at 8 P.M. ET.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe