The ultimate test! Katy Perry opened up about being quarantined with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, during the coronavirus pandemic.

“If you love me during quarantine, you can love me any other time,” the American Idol judge, 35, explained to up-and-coming singer Cyn, who is signed to her record label, Unsub Records, via Instagram Live on Tuesday, May 5. “Quarantine probably reveals the most about you.”

Perry joked, “I mean, you can’t even hide your foot fungus anymore. It is just out there. I used to have it, but I don’t have it anymore. But you can’t hide anything. … This is me, this is it.”

A source told Us Weekly exclusively in April that the Grammy nominee and the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s relationship “has changed since she got pregnant” with their first child together.

“Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now,” the source revealed. “Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.”

However, Perry “is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant,” the source told Us. “She’s always wanted to be a mom.”

The “Teenage Dream” singer announced in March that she is expecting and revealed weeks later that she has a baby girl on board. At the time, she said during an interview with Ryan Seacrest that there was “a lot of friction between my partner and I, but that friction breeds something beautiful.” She later commended Bloom, 43, for helping her evolve “into the best version of myself.”

Perry and the Carnival Row star started dating in January 2016. They made the “respectful, loving” decision to take a break in March 2017, but got back together months later. He proposed on Valentine’s Day in February 2019.

Bloom is already the father of 9-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. After their 2013 divorce, the model, 37, married Evan Spiegel in May 2017. She and the Snapchat CEO, 29, have two sons together: Hart, 23 months, and Myles, 6 months.

