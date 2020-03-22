Celebrity Couples Who Are Self-Quarantining Together

Couples that quarantine together, stay together? Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are fully embracing their lockdown time side by side, due to the coronavirus, and they’re not alone.

Many stars are turning to their life partner or significant other to pass the time as they self-quarantine.

The A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood actor, 63, and his wife, also 63, tested positive for the virus on March 11, but have since been released from the hospital. Throughout their fight against the disease, the duo have taken their couple time to the next level by playing games of Gin Rummy and mastering the art of eating Vegemite while in Australia.

“Good News: One week after testing Positive, in self-isolation, the symptoms are much the same. No fever but the blahs,” Hanks wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, March 17. “Folding the laundry and doing the dishes leads to a nap on the couch.”

Couples who aren’t sick are also joining in on the home-coupling trend like Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott. The pair, who began dating in September 2019, have teamed up to encourage their fans to stay inside and “take care of yourselves,” according to their joint Thursday, March 19, Twitter video.

Julianne Hough and her husband, Brooks Laich, decided to make their L.A. home a fun place to be while doing their part to slow the spread of the virus.

Their kitchen has become an oasis after the former hockey player, 36, challenged the Dancing With the Stars judge, 31, to a bake-off, complete with a custom apron and special recipe from his mother.

“Tough start to the baking here,” the Canada native shared via his Instagram Story on Thursday. “I got baking powder and baking soda, I’ve got most of my ingredients out, and then I went to put in the sugar, and we don’t even have enough.”

Laich revealed that he “tore apart our pantry looking for sugar,” to which Hough replied, “Oh my gosh I just realized, you did tear the pantry apart!”

