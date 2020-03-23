Wells Adams Jokes He’s ‘Already Filed for Divorce’ From Fiancee Sarah Hyland

Divorce over a puzzle? Not exactly! Sarah Hyland had fun messing with fiancé Wells Adams when he worked a 1,000-piece puzzle during the coronavirus pandemic.

During Chris Harrison‘s “Group Date” Instagram Live on Sunday, March 22, the Bachelor host called out Hyland, 29, for the prank she played on Adams, 35.

“She was in the bathroom when I finished [the puzzle] this morning and then I lost my mind,” Adams explained. “She comes trotting out, [asks] ‘What’s wrong babe?’ And I go, ‘Just go look. Just go look over there.’ And she went and looked and then came back and had like this s–t-eating grin on her face and she had stolen the last piece. And we’re not married yet but I’ve already filed for divorce!”

Harrison, 48, the quipped, “I would too. No, that’s grounds for divorce!”

The Modern Family star revealed to Us Weekly in January that while they hadn’t done too much wedding planning yet, they knew they didn’t want to tie the knot in Los Angeles.

Us broke the news in October 2017 that the Bachelorette alum had been dating the actress for a few months. The pair moved in together in August 2018 and in July 2019, the bartender proposed.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” she captioned an Instagram photo of the couple when they got engaged, quoting It Takes Two.

“I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage,” she told Us in October 2019, explaining that she’s most excited about the days to follow the wedding.

Adams also opened up to Us about their future together, which he’s hoping will include a big family.

“I’m the youngest of five, so I would love to have kids, and I’d like to have more than one,” Adams said the same month. “I’m older, I’m mid-30s, but she’s still in her 20s, so I don’t think we’re there yet. But I think it’ll be a thing that eventually happens for sure.”