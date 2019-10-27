Almost Mrs. Adams! Sarah Hyland and her fiancé, Wells Adams, celebrated their engagement at a party in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 27.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram to share the special day with a photo of herself and the Bachelorette alum, 35, enjoying a drink together.

“Over 2 years ago, he asked me out for drinks and tacos. We still do the same thing now… just engaged… so Thank you @casamigos for keepin our dream alive with tequila,” she wrote.

The 28-year-old also reposted several snaps taken by her celebrity friends on her Instagram Story. Pretty Little Liars star Kim Daugherty shared a photo of a pink floral arrangement and a framed picture of the happy couple with the caption, “Congrats to these amazing humans! Love you two together. @sarahhyland & @wellsadams!!!”

Hyland’s Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson shared a selfie with his on-screen niece with the caption, “Celebrating @sarahhyland & @wellsadams engagement!!!” The Fully Committed actor also shared a behind-the-scenes look at Hyland and Adams’ first dance postcards. The couple asked family and friends to write down song suggestions for their first dance at their upcoming wedding.

Hyland previously told Us Weekly that while she is excited for her nuptials, she’s more focused on the days that will follow.

“I think the marriage part of it. People — I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage,” she explained in September. She went on to say that the couple “haven’t gotten into” their guest list or wedding planning details, and her dress is “still very much up in the air.”

Adams, meanwhile, is looking forward to their future family. The reality TV star told Us on October 2 that he wants a large brood with his actress fiancée.

“I’m the youngest of five, so I would love to have kids, and I’d like to have more than one,” Adams dished. “I’m older, I’m mid-30s, but she’s still in her 20s, so I don’t think we’re there yet. But I think it’ll be a thing that eventually happens for sure.”

Us broke the news in October 2017 that the twosome were dating after meeting through social media. Adams proposed to Hyland in July.

