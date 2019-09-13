



The future Mrs. Adams! Sarah Hyland is ready to be married to fiancé Wells Adams — but she doesn’t quite have all the “I do” details planned out.

“I think the marriage part of it. People — I think a lot of mistakes that people make are [that] they’re excited to have a wedding and not a marriage,” the 28-year-old Modern Family star told Us Weekly exclusively at the premiere of her new film The Wedding Year on Thursday, September 12.

Hyland and the Bachelorette alum got engaged in July after nearly two years of dating. The actress told Us, however, that the couple “haven’t gotten into” their guest list or wedding planning details. She added that her dress is “still very much up in the air.”

Hyland’s costars in The Wedding Year, meanwhile, are hoping to score an invite to the nuptials.

“I would love to be there. I think I would love an invite,” Tyler James Williams told Us at the premiere on Thursday. “But then I also know I get really emotional at weddings. They’d be like, ‘Who’s this guy just in the corner crying, just crying his eyes out?’ I don’t cry quietly, I cry out loud. It’s like the big, deep, coming from my chest and my belly. So you know I can understand that also.”

Matt Shively, who has been friends with Hyland for more than a decade, joked that he’s “really trying to be the flower girl.”

“I’m not sure if I’ve won her over yet or not. But yeah, I’ll definitely be there,” he quipped, noting that Hyland and Adams are “amazing” together. “They’re both 100 percent themselves with each other. I think that’s the most important thing. They’re not trying to be somebody else. They are Sarah and Wells together.”

Reporting by Taylor Ferber

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!