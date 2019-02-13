Wedding bells are ringing for some of Hollywood’s hottest couples. You know what that means — lots beautiful engagement rings to obsess over!

Although we’re not that far in, 2019 has already been a year filled with tons of exciting celebrity engagement announcements. First there was Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt who posted the sweetest Instagram on Sunday, January 13, to share their news. Then at the start of February Jennifer Lawrence was spotted at dinner in New York City celebrating her engagement to her fiancé Cooke Maroney.

As much as we love these tender moments between lovebirds, we can’t deny our enchantment of the jewelry that comes with it, be it be solitaire, halo-set or cushion-cut. Engagement rings are not only an elegant way to symbolize a lifelong commitment to one another, but more importantly they’re freakin’ gorgeous.

Whether it’s for the red carpet or everyday wear, celebrity bling typically is above and beyond. But when it comes to pledging love for eternity, the jewels tend to be especially stunning. And who doesn’t love to look at diamonds, emeralds, sapphires or other sparkly gemstone a star opts to wear? We certainly do, especially when there’s a romantic sentiment attached to it!

Take last year for instance. Hailey Baldwin debuted her gigantic rock from Justin Bieber worth over $500,000 while Emily Ratajkowski sported a super unique two-stone ring from Sebastian Bear-McClard.

And this year is not different. Page Six reports that Supergirl Melissa Benoist’s ring could be worth upwards of $100,000 with its oval center stone set in a pavé band. And even though it’s been difficult to spot, one source described Lawrence’s as a “giant rock.”

So from Schwarzenegger’s mega-carat sparkler to Benoist’s pricey pick courtesy of co-star Chris Wood, keep scrolling to check out all the celebrity engagement rings of 2019.