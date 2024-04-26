Buckingham Palace has confirmed King Charles III’s official return to public duties amid his cancer battle.

“His Majesty The King will shortly return to public-facing duties after a period of treatment and recuperation following his recent cancer diagnosis,” a statement released by the palace on Friday, April 26, reads. “To help mark this milestone, The King and Queen will make a joint visit to a cancer treatment center next Tuesday, where they will meet medical specialists and patients.”

Us Weekly can confirm that Charles, 75, is still being treated for his undisclosed form of cancer, but remains in positive spirits.

“His Majesty’s medical team are very encouraged by the progress made so far and remain positive about the King’s continued recovery,” Buckingham Palace noted. “Forthcoming engagements will be adapted where necessary to minimize any risks to His Majesty’s continued recovery.”

The spokesperson added: “The pacing of the King’s program will be carefully calibrated as his recovery continues, in close consultation with his medical team.”

Charles and Queen Camilla, will be able to meet with medical specialists and patients during the Tuesday, April 30, outing, in an effort to raise awareness of the importance of early diagnosis and highlight innovative research, supported by Cancer Research U.K. It will be the king’s first appearance since undergoing cancer treatment.

The palace also released a new photo of the king and queen, 76 on Friday, taken the day after their 19th wedding anniversary on April 10, in honor of the upcoming anniversary of his coronation.

“As the first anniversary of the coronation approaches, Their Majesties remain deeply grateful for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year,” the palace said of the portrait.

Charles assumed the British throne in 2022 after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth III. Eighteen months later, he was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles said in a February statement. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”

He continued at the time, “It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organizations [that] support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

As Charles underwent treatment, of which details have not been publicly shared, he took a step back from his public duties. Camilla, brother Prince Edward, sister Princess Anne and son Prince William have all held appearances in his place. William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, has not made any appearances of her own or on Charles’ behalf as she is also battling an undisclosed form of cancer. Kate, 42, confirmed in March that she was undergoing a preventative course of chemotherapy and will return to the public eye following medical approval to do so.

Charles, meanwhile, has still held a few audiences at Buckingham Palace and attended several church services with Camilla earlier this month.

After Tuesday’s appearance, Charles will step out at a “number of external engagements” in the coming weeks, according to the palace statement. He and Camilla will also host the Emperor and Empress of Japan for an official state visit in June.