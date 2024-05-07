Your account
Zendaya Transforms Into a Midnight Garden With 2nd Look at 2024 Met Gala

What’s better than one Met Gala look from Zendaya? Two.

Zendaya, 27, shocked Us when she stepped back onto the 2024 red carpet in a second fabulous ensemble on Monday, May 6. The Challengers actress rocked a black billowing gown from Givenchy’s spring/summer 1996 couture collection. Her dress featured an off-the-shoulder corset top and A-line skirt that cascaded into an extra long train.

She teamed her getup with a bouquet of flowers on her head and a completely different makeup look than what she donned on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art just hours earlier. For her second go around, the actress sported bleached eyebrows, a pop of purple eyeshadow in her inner corner and long lashes.

When first arriving at the Met, where she served as a co-chair along with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya channeled her edgy side with dark makeup including black eyeliner and maroon shadow blended into her crease. Her honey blonde hair was pinned in an updo and she topped her look off with a daring headpiece and veil.

Zendaya teamed her fierce glam with a Maison Margiela Couture gown featuring a forest green corset and navy blue skirt. She completed the design, which was a reinterpretation of a Dior spring/summer 1999 design, with dark fruit embellishments.

On the red carpet, she posed with her longtime stylist Law Roach, who first wore a black suit before changing into a white ensemble for Zendaya’s second look.

This year, the Met Gala’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme with a “The Garden of Time” dress code. The museum’s accompanying exhibit will feature over 100 garments from designers including Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more.

