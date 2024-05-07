What’s better than one Met Gala look from Zendaya? Two.

Zendaya, 27, shocked Us when she stepped back onto the 2024 red carpet in a second fabulous ensemble on Monday, May 6. The Challengers actress rocked a black billowing gown from Givenchy’s spring/summer 1996 couture collection. Her dress featured an off-the-shoulder corset top and A-line skirt that cascaded into an extra long train.

She teamed her getup with a bouquet of flowers on her head and a completely different makeup look than what she donned on the famous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art just hours earlier. For her second go around, the actress sported bleached eyebrows, a pop of purple eyeshadow in her inner corner and long lashes.

When first arriving at the Met, where she served as a co-chair along with Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya channeled her edgy side with dark makeup including black eyeliner and maroon shadow blended into her crease. Her honey blonde hair was pinned in an updo and she topped her look off with a daring headpiece and veil.

Related: All the Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 Met Gala: What the Stars Wore The moment we’ve all been waiting for is finally here. Fan-favorite stars are arriving at the 2024 Met Gala in New York City on Monday, May 6. Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and more have left a trail of fierce fashion on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, blessing Us with their stellar […]

Zendaya teamed her fierce glam with a Maison Margiela Couture gown featuring a forest green corset and navy blue skirt. She completed the design, which was a reinterpretation of a Dior spring/summer 1999 design, with dark fruit embellishments.

On the red carpet, she posed with her longtime stylist Law Roach, who first wore a black suit before changing into a white ensemble for Zendaya’s second look.

Related: Relive Zendaya’s Show-Stopping Fashion Moments Through the Years Zendaya is the true epitome of a red carpet fashion chameleon. The actress never fails to impress Us with her fearless, jaw-dropping style. Over the years, her looks have ranged from cool menswear-inspired pantsuits to glamorous, curve-hugging gowns. The California native rose to fame as a Disney Channel star on the sitcom Shake It Up, […]

This year, the Met Gala’s theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme with a “The Garden of Time” dress code. The museum’s accompanying exhibit will feature over 100 garments from designers including Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more.