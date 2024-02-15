Everything to Know About the 2024 Met Gala: Theme, Co-Chairs and More 

The 2024 Met Gala is approaching.

Fashion’s biggest night is set to take place on Monday, May 6, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City with the theme “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

Vogue announced the co-chairs on Thursday, February 15, as Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. The big event’s honorary chairs include Loewe creative director Jonathan Anderson and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew.

The annual ball was established in 1948 to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. In 1999, Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour took over as chairwoman, which paved the way for a more celebrity-focused party. After a two-year renovation in May 2014, the space was renamed as the Anna Wintour Costume Center.

The Met Gala is also one of the four days out of the year that the New York City museum is closed to the public, along with Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the 2024 Met Gala:

What Is the Theme?

The Metropolitan Museum of Art revealed the motif of next year’s Costume Institute exhibition in November 2023 as “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

The title draws from The Met’s collection of “rarely seen” items that will be “displayed in an entirely new way,” per Vogue. Max Hollein, The Met’s Marina Kellen French director and CEO, explained, “This innovative show will push the boundaries of our imagination and invite us to experience many facets of a work, to learn more about its history, and ultimately to gain a deeper appreciation of its beauty.”

The presentation will feature pieces from over 100 years ago by legendary haute couture designers Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more.

What Is the Dress Code?

Vogue announced on Thursday, February 15, that the dress code is “The Garden of Time.”

Who Are the Co-Chairs?

Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth are the 2024 co-chairs. In their role, they help fundraise, promote and publicize the ball. They will also arrive at the event early to welcome guests.

Who Is Expected to Attend?

While an official guest list has not been released, celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Blake Lively and more have been staples at the gala.

At the 2023 soirée, Rihanna — who was pregnant with her second son Riot Rose — graced the steps in a white baby bump-hugging Valentino gown teamed with a floral cape.

Tickets for the ball start at around $35,000 with tables ranging from $200,000 to $300,000.