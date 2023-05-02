Shining bright like a diamond. Rihanna made a grand entrance at the 2023 Met Gala, showing off her baby bump while walking the red carpet.

The “Disturbia” songstress, 35, was all glamour in a Valentino ensemble at the Monday, May 1, event in New York City. The Grammy winner honored the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” — which celebrates the late designer — in a rose-covered white gown. After reaching the iconic Met staircase, the Oceans 8 star showed off her growing belly by removing the outer layer, revealing a sleeveless dress that hugged her curves. She accentuated the look with a diamond statement necklace, oversized lashes and a bold red lip.

Rihanna attended fashion’s biggest night with ASAP Rocky — who looked dapper in a black blazer and rhinestone-emblazoned jeans. The rapper, 34, layered the look with a red kilt and black sunnies.

The “Umbrella” singer’s appearance at the Monday soirée marks her first since she attended with Rocky in 2021. That evening, the “Desperado” songstress commanded attention in an all-black Balenciaga Couture ensemble for the “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion” themed event. The top of the gown looked like an oversized coat, while the bottom half cinched in for a mermaid-style skirt. Rihanna topped off her look with a black beanie, Bvlgari jewels, a diamond headpiece and Thelma West’s Rebel Black ring.

The “Rude Boy” songstress is known for making statements at the Met Gala, usually in elaborate, over-the-top looks. In 2015, she attended the event in a bright yellow, fur-lined cape with a 16-foot train designed by Guo Pei, whose work was included in that year’s exhibit, “China: Through the Looking Glass.”

Rocky for his part, also donned an oversized coat that year. The outerwear piece, designed by Eli Russell Linnetz, included a colorful, patchwork construction. The New York native later dropped his puffer to reveal a black suit with jeweled embellishment on the collar.

During her February Super Bowl LVI performance in Arizona, the songstress revealed that she is expecting a second baby with the “Goldie” artist. Rihanna styled her baby bump in an all-red Loewe ensemble, announcing her pregnancy as she belted out her biggest hits.

Since the exciting reveal, the Barbados native has dazzled Us with eye-catching maternity looks — much like her first pregnancy.

At the 95th annual Academy Awards on March 12, Rihanna owned the red carpet in a chocolate-colored Alaïa getup that featured a leather bra atop a sheer turtleneck. The look was finished with a cascading skirt. During the ceremony, the “Man Down” artist took the stage to sing her song, “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. For the performance, Rihanna slipped into a sparkly ensemble by Maison Margiela that was equipped with mesh fabric at the bodice, exposing her pregnant belly.

More recently, Rihanna revived the dress-over-pants trend — favorited by Ashley Tisdale and Miley Cyrus in the early 2000s. While out and about in the Big Apple on April 23, Rihanna was spotted wearing a skintight red mini dress over fitted pants. She teamed her look with a fuzzy black bomber jacket, a rosy Gucci clutch and crimson sandal heels.

