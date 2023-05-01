Met Gala 2023 Red Carpet: See What the Stars Wore

The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Fashion’s biggest night is almost upon Us.

The 2023 Met Gala is just hours away — and style lovers can expect Hollywood’s biggest names to slay at the Monday, May 1, soirée. If past balls are any indication of what to expect at this year’s event, fans are in for a treat.

Last May, Blake Lively wore an elaborate Atelier Versace gown to the celebration at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, while her husband, Ryan Reynolds, donned a traditional white-tie tuxedo. (The couple — who tied the knot in September 2012 — served as co-chairs over the ball.)

Lively’s dress began as a copper column with an oversized bow at the bustle, but after she snapped a few photos in that look, an assistant untied the bow to reveal a blue-green skirt with a flowing train. The teal color was meant to evoke the Statue of Liberty, while the jeweled bodice was inspired by the Art Deco architecture of the Empire State Building. The skirt also featured embroidery designed to resemble the constellations painted on the ceiling at New York City’s Grand Central Station. As Lively transformed on the carpet, Reynolds looked at her with amazement.

Kim Kardashian also commanded attention — and stirred controversy — at the 2022 party. The 42-year-old TV personality — who attended with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson — glistened in Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” number, which was designed by Bob Mackie. While Kardashian only wore the dress for photos and later changed into a replica, she was accused of destroying the historic garment.

In June 2022, following weeks of chatter, collector Scott Fortner claimed Kardashian damaged the gown. In photos he shared via Instagram at the time, the fabric appeared to be missing crystals and suffered tearing at the zipper. That same month, Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! — the museum where the gown had been housed — asserted that Kardashian didn’t harm the look. The Skims CEO then broke her silence, shutting down claims she destroyed the design during an interview with Today. When Hoda Kotb asked Kardashian to address claims the dress was “ruined,” she shook her head and said, “No … Ripley’s [and I] worked together so well. There were handlers and gloves that put it on me.”

The 2023 Met Gala will honor late designer Karl Lagerfeld. Organizers of the event announced its theme in September 2022, unveiling title: “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

Like every year, the gala’s theme coincides with an exhibition at the museum. “Coming May 2023 — explore the artistic methodology and stylistic vocabulary of Karl Lagerfeld’s designs in ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beaty’ at the Met’s #CostumeInstitute,” the institution shared.

The showcase will open to the public on Thursday, May 5, and will be celebrated at the invite-only Met Gala on Monday, May 1. The exhibition will end on Sunday, July 16.

Vogue, the evening’s host, revealed in January that Penélope Cruz, Dua Lipa, tennis star Roger Federer and actress Michaela Coel will serve as the gala’s co-chairs alongside Anna Wintour.

Check back later to see what the stars wore to the 2023 Met Gala: