Fierce fashionista! Kendall Jenner is the belle of every Met Ball she attends.

From glamorous gowns to flirty frocks, Jenner knows how to command attention at the annual gala.

The Kardashians star made her debut at fashion’s biggest night in 2014. The California native rocked a nude Topshop gown that featured a strapless neckline and a mermaid silhouette. Jenner teamed the garb with a diamond necklace and a sparkly clutch. To make the look even more sultry, her tresses were swept back in a voluminous style and she donned soft glam.

One of the supermodel’s most talked about looks came in September 2021 — when the Met Gala was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. That evening, she stunned in a Givenchy number. Inspired by multiple Audrey Hepburn looks, her fabulous outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, a corset bodice and a delicate train lined with rhinestones. The theme of the fundraiser that year was America: A Lexicon of Fashion, to honor American qualities for the Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

In a September 2022 interview with Vogue, Jenner opened up about another one of her legendary looks at the gala. In 2019, she matched her sister, Kylie Jenner, for the unforgettable night. Kendall rocked an orange fiery gown and Kylie, for her part, complemented the look with a purple jeweled number.

Kendall revealed: “The day before the Met, Kylie and I tried our looks on … and I hadn’t really felt like I was there yet.” She then explained that her stylist at the time drew even more feathers on a sketch of the frock and asked Versace to make it overnight. “They did such a good job! You would’ve never thought that this wing that I had on was made literally overnight with the amount of detail that they put into it,” the runway model gushed.

In 2022, the 818 Tequila founder sported a daring look at the fundraiser. Her Prada outfit featured a sheer top, finished with sequin embellishments and a fishnet undergarment. The bottom of the set was just as extravagant and it included a ruffled design on a ball gown skirt. To make the set even edgier, the brunette beauty bleached her eyebrows and sported dark eye makeup.

The 2023 Met Gala’s theme is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. It will take place on Monday, May 1. The cohosts of the event include Dua Lipa, Penélope Cruz, Anna Wintour and more. Ahead of fashion’s biggest night, we’re taking a look back at Jenner’s most memorable moments.

Keep scrolling to see these styles and more: