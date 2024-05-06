Kendall Jenner gagged Us at the Met Gala.

Jenner, 28, arrived in sparkling black and brown floor-length, never-before-worn Givenchy gown at the Monday, May 6 event, held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Channeling her inner warrior princess, Jenner’s dress featured a bold plunging neckline, fringe shoulder accents and a sheer waistline.

In addition to the glittering gown, which she said she’s the “first human” to ever wear, the model elevated her ensemble with a half-up braided hairstyle, minimal jewelry and natural glam makeup.

This year, the theme of the gala is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” with a “Garden of Time” dress code. According to Vogue, the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibit, which is committed with the annual gala, will feature garments from over 100 years ago, acting as a “garden of time.” Pieces from Elsa Schiaparelli, Yves Saint Laurent, Christian Dior, Hubert de Givenchy and more will be included in the exhibit, which will be available for the public to see on Friday, May 10.

This isn’t the first extravagant ensemble Jenner has rocked at the Met.

At the 2023 gala, Jenner rocked a sequin bodysuit from Marc Jacobs featuring extra-long sleeves and a silver collar. She paired the getup with platform boots and floral earrings.

For glam, the reality star donned long lashes and pink lips. Her tresses were parted down the middle and styled in a voluminous ponytail.

Jenner also turned up the heat at fashion’s biggest night in 2019, when the theme was “Camp: Notes on Fashion.” For the fundraiser, she donned an orange Versace gown featuring a sheer bodice, delicate beading and a feathered sleeve and skirt.

That evening, Kendall matched with sister Kylie Jenner, who sported a similar Versace gown featuring a bedazzled see-through skirt, purple feathered train and voluminous arm pieces. The Kylie Cosmetics founder topped her outfit off with a lavender wig.