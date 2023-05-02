If looks could kill! Kendall Jenner commanded attention at the 2023 Met Gala.
The Kardashains star, 27, looked fabulous in a Marc Jacobs bodysuit at fashion’s biggest night, which took place on Monday, May 1, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme this year is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, and the runway model delivered drama in a sequined bodysuit with her sleeves cascading into a train.
The back of the piece was finished in a thong and her collar included a silver bedazzled design. Jenner teamed the look up with Lorraine Schwartz jewelry. Her boots commanded attention just as much as the bodysuit did. The platform heels were finished with a matching crystal design and lace-up details.
For glam, the supermodel dazzled Us with natural makeup. She sported subtle contour, blushed cheeks, warm eyeshadow shades, long lashes, filled in brows and glossy lips. The California native completed the outfit with her tresses in a slicked back ponytail.
Jenner always slays the red carpet at the Met Gala. In May 2022, the brunette beauty took our breath away in a Prada dress. The bodice of the frock was sheer and finished with beaded embellishments. The poofy skirt of her dress cascaded behind her in a ruffled train.
The reality star arrived alongside famous sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian and was almost unrecognizable thanks to her glam last year. The influencer bleached her brows for the event and wore edgy eyeshadow. To top the look off, she parted her hair down the middle and styled it in beachy waves.
Deal of the DayAct Fast — Crocs Are 25% Off Today! View Deal
Although she always looks ultra-glamorous at fashion’s biggest night, the socialite has admitted to not always being comfortable in her outfits. At her first gala in 2014, Jenner wore a pearly dress by Topshop featuring a mermaid fit and strapless neckline. In a September 2022 interview with Vogue, she revealed, “I remember driving to the Met and … I had to lay in the back seat because my corset underneath was so tight.”
She continued to reminisce about her look at the September 2021 gala and explained that even though the Givenchy bedazzled gown “turned out perfectly,” it was “extremely heavy.” She continued, “I won’t lie, I wasn’t the most comfortable person all night, but it was so worth it.”
Keep scrolling to see Jenner’s stellar looks at the 2023 Met Gala: