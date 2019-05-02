With the 2019 Met Gala only a few days away on Monday, May 6, we can hardly wait to see what Hollywood’s hottest celebs will wear! With the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, we can only imagine it’ll be a wild one — and possibly our most favorite year yet!

See The Best Met Gala Dresses of All Time

Outrageous looks have almost become an essential part of the big fashion event. With the imaginations of fashion’s most creative designers behind them, A-listers can and do show up in just anything from buttless chaps to pope attire. But that’s what makes it so fun!

2015’s “China: Through the Looking Glass” theme brought forth some seriously wild looks. Sarah Jessica Parker showed up in a Philip Treacy headpiece and a custom H&M dress. Rihanna turned heads in a bright yellow Guo Pei Couture number that had a train over eight feet long. And you could hardly see Solange Knowles’ head peeking out of her structured Giles dress.

In 2017, the Met paid tribute to the avant guard with the theme “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.” Kendall Jenner left very little to the imagination in a totally see-through Le Perla dress while Rihanna once again dominated the event in a Rei Kawakubo number.

These are just a few of the wacky and cool outfits that have us dreamy ahead of the 2019 Met Gala. To see them all and more, keep scrolling to see some the Met Gala’s craziest looks over the past decade.