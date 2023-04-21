It’s almost fashion’s biggest night! The theme of the 2023 Met Gala is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

The iconic designer — who died in 2019 at age 85 — was a German fashion expert most known for his work with Chanel. He was a regular attendee at the Met Gala, and this year will honor his fabulous creations and legacy in the fashion industry.

After Chanel founder Coco Chanel died in 1972, the brand was struggling to find a new creative director to fill her shoes. Over a decade after her death, Lagerfeld took over the French fashion house and reinterpreted classic designs into a modern-day look. Under his control, the label transformed to be trendy and timeless again.

Lagerfeld also launched a label of his own, which featured luxury gowns, shoes, handbags and more. Aside from designing, he also photographed for Chanel and was published in magazines including British Vogue and Interview.

Some of Lagerfeld’s most famous styles include the multi-layered pearl necklace, a hula-hoop bag for Chanel in Spring 2013, a blow-up skirt for his Spring 1993 line and Chanel mini bikinis.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s exhibit will highlight Lagerfeld’s signature work, including his iconic fashion from the 1950s through his final collection in 2019. Over 150 garments will be on display, including his original sketches, showing his creative process and collaborative relationship with a head seamstress. There will also be a room dedicated to the seamstresses, who made his imagination come to life.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Met Director Max Hollein revealed that the exhibit “will unpack his singular artistic practice, inviting the public to experience an essential part of Lagerfeld’s boundless imagination and passion for innovation.”

One of Lagerfeld’s most beloved gowns came in Spring 2017 for Chanel’s Haute Couture show. Worn by Lily-Rose Depp, the pastel number featured puffy sleeves, a corset finished with sparkly buttons and a belt tied around her waist and ruffled skirt that cascaded into a breathtaking train.

Stars who have worn his designs at previous galas include Blake Lively, Anna Wintour, Dakota Johnson, Kristen Stewart, Penélope Cruz and more.

The 2023 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 1, and fans can stream the red carpet on Vogue’s website. The exhibit will be on display for the public from May 5 until July 16, 2023. Wintour, 73, Dua Lipa, Cruz, 48, Michaela Coel and Roger Federer will serve as cohosts for the event.