Kylie and Kendall Jenner gave the Olsen twins a run for their money with the ultimate glam sister moment on the 2019 Met Gala red carpet. The Jenner family members made a surprise joint appearance, posing together in bold Versace ensembles looking like the chicest Vegas showgirls we’ve ever seen. Social media responded by finding all the duos and sisters that their bright looks called to mind!

Kendall teased their look on Instagram Monday night, posting a screenshot of the evil stepsisters from Cinderella. And they definitely don’t not look like the Jenner sisters. But she wasn’t even the only one to notice that the two of them might bring recall other pairs.

People on social media quickly compared Kendall and Kylie to other fictional female character duos, including the stepsisters from Ella Enchanted and Scooby Doo’s Daphne and Velma. The one thing the two have in common? The purple-and-orange color scheme.

Kylie went for a lavender look in a chainmail-patterned dress with a nude bodice underneath and feather accents that seriously made it pop. She matched her butt-grazing silky wig to the same soft purple shade as her dress. The Lip Kit creator has never shied away from a major wig moment — and for this Met Gala, she even convinced her mom, Kris Jenner, to wear a hairpiece, hers a short blonde bob.

Kendall wore a complimentary silhouette, in a bright tangerine shade. Her ballgown included beaded detailing down the entirety of her gown. She also donned feathers coming up from her hemline as well as on a collar-turned-arm-piece that gave her a statuesque effect. She accessorized with matching Lorraine Schwartz jewelry for extra oomph.

The 23-year-old model’s makeup look was also exceptional, wearing a classic winged cat eye and slicked-back hairstyle complete with a gelled-down forehead curl.

