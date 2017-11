Emily Ratajkowski has been a hair color chameleon lately, but she hasn’t actually ditched her dark tresses. Instead of dying her hair, the model has been transforming herself with wigs. It’s a great way to try out a new look with zero commitment!

And she’s not the only celebrity in Hollywood who’s a fan of wigs. Scroll through to see all the stars like Kate Hudson, Kris Jenner and Salma Hayek wigging out.