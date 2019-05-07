Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen proved their status as major style stars — and actual twins — at the 2019 Met Gala on Monday, May 6, in two vintage Chanel looks.

Matching in black leather dresses, the two 32-year-old sisters went for very similar styles with some very important differences. Mary-Kate’s ensemble appeared to be two different pieces, a skirt and a button down combo. The top she left open at the bottom to better show off the pinch pleated drop leather skirt.

Ashley’s number popped a bit more with a hint of gold on the inside of her cuffed sleeves and the skirt of her dress, which was pleated the entire way around.

Both looks included big gold buttons that stood out against the black leather, making a beautiful embellishment.

Typically the design duo of The Row like to compliment one another’s looks instead of looking almost identical. But for the Met Gala’s “Camp: Notes On Fashion” theme, they decided to almost completely match.

The Full House alums almost never disappoint on a red carpet, especially as each other’s chic dates. They made a rare appearance less than a month ago at the Youth America Grand Prix’s 20th anniversary gala in New York City. Once again, they matched in signature slouchy attire, Mary-Kate with a coat dress and kitten heels and Ashley in wide-leg pants.

They’ve made a major reappearance lately, announcing that their Elizabeth and James line will be sold exclusively at Khols, set to launch later this year.

“Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit,” Mary-Kate said in a statement. “Kohl’s is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us. Leveraging Kohl’s extensive store network and digital platform will also allow us to reach a much larger audience than we have in the past and for this we are particularly excited.”

