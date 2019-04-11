It’s about to get a whole lot easier to channel your inner Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. The twins behind celeb-fave high-fashion brand The Row just announced they said “you got it, dude” and entered a licensing deal to bring their contemporary brand Elizabeth and James exclusively to Kohl’s later this year.

“Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit,” Mary-Kate said in a statement. “Kohl’s is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us. Leveraging Kohl’s extensive store network and digital platform will also allow us to reach a much larger audience than we have in the past and for this we are particularly excited.”

Named after their siblings, the mid-priced line (which was previously available in department stores like Saks Fifth Avenue and Neiman Marcus) already included clothing, jewelry, shoes, accessories and fragrance, and now it looks like the Kohl’s partnership may result in an even larger expansion.

“Kohl’s is doing a great job with innovation and thinking differently about omnichannel retail. We have always seen Elizabeth and James speaking to a much larger audience and this new business model with Kohl’s will allow us to achieve that,” Ashley explained. “Mary-Kate and I are excited to work with them building out additional lifestyle categories and curating spaces that will bring a new shopping experience to our customer.”

Inquiring minds take note: the Olsen twins will continue to serve as co-creative directors of the independent business and will lead the design and development of its seasonal collections. Even better? Kohls.com and the majority of Kohl’s stores will carry Elizabeth and James apparel, handbags, accessories and beauty in time for the holiday 2019 shopping season.

“We’re excited to partner with Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, two highly-regarded designers in the fashion industry, to bring the Elizabeth and James brand to Kohl’s customers nationwide,” the retailer’s CEO, Michelle Gass, said in a press release. “This is another great example of how we are bringing newness and fashion relevancy to the millions of women who shop Kohl’s. We also know that Elizabeth and James will support our efforts to drive new customers, particularly millennials, to Kohl’s.”

