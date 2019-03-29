Alert! Coachella is just two weeks away, which means stars will soon be descending on the Palm Springs desert in their best denim cutoffs, flower crowns and unicorn makeup. While Beyoncé is not scheduled to perform at the 2019 edition of the annual music festival after slaying in 2018, Ariana Grande is taking the reins as headliner, and she will be joined by Solange, Ella Mai, H.E.R. and Kacey Musgraves to name a few. With no tears left to cry, we’re gearing up for the multi-weekend event (which begins April 12!) by rounding up some of the best festival season-worthy celeb-inspired beauty looks.

When it comes to makeup, it all about having fun with color and texture. From glittery lashes to sun-kissed skin, nothing is off limits. Take, for instance, Paris Jackson’s cool-girl smokey eye at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Makeup artist Jo Baker called the sultry look “sooty smolder” on Instagram and shared that she used black and rust shades to warm up her peepers, while a nude lip and #flawless skin completed the look.

On the hair front, braids are always the name of the game at music festivals, and we’re sure we’ll be seeing plenty of intricate plaits (Dutch, French, fishtail … you name it!) at Coachella. Flower crowns are a desert essential, too, and Lily Collins provided plenty of inspo with her floral comb at the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party that celeb hairstylist Mara Roszak made out of fresh blooms. Undone ponytails (a la Judy Greer at the Golden Globes), shaggy lobs (think: Sarah Hyland’s new haircut) and groovy waves (i.e. Zendaya’s disco bends) will also hopefully abound.

From Vanessa Hudgens’ amethyst eyes to Amandla Stenberg’s colorful braids, keep scrolling for all the best celebrity hair and makeup inspiration for Coachella 2019!