Well, it’s finally here: Coachella 2018. The annual music festival is taking place over the next two weekends in Palm Springs, California (and featuring acts including Beyonce, Bleachers and Haim) and that means that we all need to up our glam games — that’s some serious opportunity to experiment with our looks. And, as usual, celebs have given Us plenty of makeup ideas in recent weeks to copy.

And thank goodness — the annual music event which takes place in Palm Springs is known for its daring style scene from some of the coolest outfits you’ll ever see, to edgy hairstyles from mohawks and insanely intricate braids. And of course, everyone ups their beauty game too. What we predict will be on-trend this season: new takes on winged eyeliner, unexpected dark lip colors and, of course, lots and lots of glitter, sparkle and shine.

So what styles will you wear? If you’re like Us and left your planning to the last minute, or perhaps just haven’t found the right inspo yet, you probably need to find some makeup looks and quick. Or maybe you aren’t actually heading to a festival and just want some fairy-like vibes to play around with. We have you covered. From Lucy Hale’s almost-black red lip to Emily Ratajkowski’s creamsicle monochrome look, we’ve picked out some of the best to light your beauty fire!